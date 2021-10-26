India ready to meet defence requirements of other countries: Rajnath

The round table was aimed to brief the envoys of foreign missions about the planning, arrangements and other details of DefExpo 2022, which will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat between 10-13 March, 2022.

More than 200 delegates, including ambassadors, heads of missions and defence attaches attended the round table, reflecting the growing global interest in the Indian Defence space.

Inviting the foreign delegates to attend DefExpo 2022, Asia’s largest defence exhibition, Rajnath Singh said India was open to conduct business on a mutually beneficial collaborative basis, in the spirit of give and take, for all-round welfare of everyone.

He exuded confidence that DefExpo 2022 would bring all the latest technologies under one roof and provide a myriad of opportunities to the stakeholders in the aerospace and defence industry.