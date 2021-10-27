Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

Indonesia’s Public Health Ministry announced that it is considering the possibility of reducing the cost of PCR test for Covid-19 down to 300,000 rupiah or around Bt700 following the request of President Joko Widodo. The country reported 611 new cases and 35 deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases to 4,241,090 patients and total 143,270 deaths.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has allowed Thai nationals and foreigners living in Thailand to enter the country without quarantine. The country will also resume international flights with Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines in addition to flights from China, Singapore and South Korea that it currently allows to land. Cambodia reported 112 new cases and three deaths on Tuesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 37,018 patients and 56 deaths.

