Australia proposes parental consent for children under 16 on social media

The draft law sets out an Online Privacy Code with the goal of strengthening the protection of users' personal information, further protect children and vulnerable groups, and enhance penalties and enforcement mechanisms.

This new privacy code, if adopted, will apply to "organizations providing social media services," which would include social media sites such as Facebook, dating sites such as Bumble, video-gaming platforms, videoconferencing services and online messaging platforms such as Zoom or WhatsApp, according to the bill's explanatory paper.

It would also cover "organizations providing data brokerage services" (for instance, companies such as Nielsen and Experian) and "large online platforms" with at least 2.5 million users in the country, which would apply to companies such as Apple, Amazon and Google.

For children and vulnerable groups, the law would require companies that provide social media services to "take all reasonable steps to verify the age of individuals who use the social media service" and "obtain parental and guardian express consent before collecting, using or disclosing the personal information of a child under 16."