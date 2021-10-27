HK to end most quarantine exemptions for travelers

The city will soon announce arrangements to remove exemptions that allow some people to skip mandatory hotel quarantine stays of as long as 21 days, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said Tuesday at a regular briefing.

"In relation to exempted groups of quarantine-free personnel, most of these will be removed — we will only leave those relating to emergency services or services relating to the everyday supply and logistics of Hong Kong, say for example cross-boundary truck drivers,” Lam said. “This is to give confidence to the central authorities that it is safe to open the border."

Hong Kong currently allows some people from a dozen industries to be exempted from the compulsory quarantine measures. That includes executives from the insurance and financial industries, directors of public companies, scientific experts on COVID-19 and crew members on airplanes, passenger ships and cargo vessels.

In August, however, the government prompted a public outcry when officials allowed Hollywood actor Nicole Kidman to skip the quarantine system and shoot a television series. At that time, the city was issuing about 40,000 exemptions monthly to arrivals at bridges, the airport and other ports of entry, according to a government statement.