Malaysia suggests Asean, Japan explore vaccine production in the region

In making the suggestion at the 24th Asean-Japan Summit, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this would help to address the regional shortage of vaccines and prepare for possible emerging diseases.

He said Japan’s contribution to the centre was important and its timely establishment was vital to assist Asean member states in dire need of assistance to mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

"Looking ahead, Asean and Japan should enhance multi-disciplinary cooperation in health to better prepare the region to meet future health-related emergencies,” he said in his intervention at the summit on Wednesday (Oct 27).

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also attended the Summit, his first since being appointed to the country's top post early this month.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysia appreciates Japan’s support and contribution towards the Asean Comprehensive Recovery Framework to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 and Japan's vaccine contributions to Asean member states have contributed greatly to these efforts.