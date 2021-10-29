India, ASEAN countries call for peace and stability in South China Sea

”Both sides noted the importance of promoting a rules-based order in the region including through upholding adherence to international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” said an official statement issued at the end of the 18th India-ASEAN Summit held virtually.

The discussions between the two sides covered all regional and international issues of common interest and concern, including terrorism. The two sides announced their decision to celebrate 2022 as ”India-ASEAN Friendship Year” to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their partnership.

Prime Minister Modi and the ASEAN leaders welcomed the adoption of the India-ASEAN joint statement on cooperation for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.