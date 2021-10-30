Sat, October 30, 2021

Asean reported over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.14 million across Southeast Asia, with 30,486 new cases reported on Friday (October 29), higher than Thursday’s tally at 30,327. New deaths are at 334, decreasing from Thursday’s number of 539. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 277,698.

Cambodia’s Tourism Minister announced that the country recorded about 2.42 million domestic tourists, of whom more than 2.26 million were citizens and about 160,000 foreign nationals, in the first eight months of this year. This is a decrease of about 90%, respectively, compared to the same period last year. 

The decline in the number of tourists has had a significant impact on the operation of the tourism business. As of August 31, a total of 3,915 businesses closed or suspended operations, affecting 53,534 people employed in the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, Malaysia will procure Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for children in the country as the US Food and Drug Administration has recommended the vaccine for those between the ages of five to 12. Health minister added that they will also look at other options like Sinovac, whereas schools would be able to reopen safely as 82.4 per cent of the nation’s adolescents were partially vaccinated and 62 per cent fully vaccinated.
 

Published : October 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

