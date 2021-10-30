Malaysian airports expect surge of travellers in coming months

MAHB said the lull period amid the previous travel restrictions have been used to ensure a safe airport experience in anticipation of travel resumption.

“For the past year, airport readiness has been a key factor in ensuring that our services stay relevant, and standards remain high. Our staff at all airports are very well prepared to operate at optimum levels of efficiency as we welcome back passengers,” said MAHB in a statement.

Apart from the implementation of safety measures to restore air travel confidence, facilities have also been upgraded to further enhance the travelling experience.

“Passengers can be fully assured of their safety as our airport operations return to full swing. We are expecting a surge in passenger movements in the coming months; therefore, we will heighten all SOP for a continuous and sustainable recovery for the aviation industry,” added MAHB.