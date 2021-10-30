Malaysian airports expect surge of travellers in coming months

MAHB said the lull period amid the previous travel restrictions have been used to ensure a safe airport experience in anticipation of travel resumption.
“For the past year, airport readiness has been a key factor in ensuring that our services stay relevant, and standards remain high. Our staff at all airports are very well prepared to operate at optimum levels of efficiency as we welcome back passengers,” said MAHB in a statement.
Apart from the implementation of safety measures to restore air travel confidence, facilities have also been upgraded to further enhance the travelling experience.
“Passengers can be fully assured of their safety as our airport operations return to full swing. We are expecting a surge in passenger movements in the coming months; therefore, we will heighten all SOP for a continuous and sustainable recovery for the aviation industry,” added MAHB.
All 39 airports across the country continue to practise Covid-19 safety measures such as enhanced sanitisation and disinfection exercises, mandatory thermal screening and usage of face masks, sneeze guard screens, sanitiser stations, and physical distancing reminders among others.
Last month, the KL International Airport also opened a new private Covid-19 screening facility that provides more convenient and efficient testing procedures.
Local airlines have been reporting strong demands now that the interstate travel ban has been lifted.
Malaysia Airlines group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said the allowance of interstate travel is much welcomed.
“The lifting of interstate travel ban will give a fantastic boost to businesses and improve the socio-economy of the people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
He added that the airline has seen a robust growth in bookings.
“We are happy to report that Malaysia Airlines recorded over 500% increase in our flight booking domestically, the highest booking following the reopening of Langkawi.
“Additionally, our tour operating arm, MHholidays, has also shown an upward trend with holiday packages sold more than 100% from our target,” he said.
Meanwhile, AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat has lauded the national vaccination programme that led to the resumption of domestic travel.
“The government deserves the greatest credit for the successful rollout of the national vaccination programme which has now culminated in the safe resumption of domestic travel,” he said.
Riad added that the carrier will continue to work closely with all relevant regulators, civil aviation and health authorities to ensure the highest standards of compliance and conformance are in place for every single flight operated.
All airlines in the country are adhering to strict SOP to ensure the safety of passengers. Among the measures in place include mandatory usage of face masks, frequent aircraft disinfection, and early replacement of aircraft HEPA filters to ensure an effective air circulation system.
Published : October 30, 2021
By : The Star
