LGBTQ Afghans land in Britain as Taliban says no space for gay rights

The refugees landed Friday, just as a Taliban ministry official, appealing for the release of billions of dollars of central bank reserves, emphasized again that the Islamist militants did not recognize gay rights.

A spokesman for the finance ministry told Reuters that the Taliban would respect human rights and allow women to go to school within their harsh version of Islamic law, but added: "LGBT . . . That's against our Sharia law."

Afghanistan's new leaders, who seized control in August, want foreign governments to "just give us our money" as the country grapples with a battered economy and rising hunger, he said.

While some aid has trickled in, the United Nations warns the country is on the verge of a starvation crisis. Experts also say untangling terrorism sanctions on the militant group which limit aid, many enshrined in U.N. resolutions, will be tricky.

The United States and European nations have frozen key sources of funding, wary of Taliban promises that it has changed. During its last reign in power, from 1996 to 2001, those who broke the rules, not least women and gay men, faced execution.