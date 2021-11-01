Asean reported over 28,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

After two weeks of reopening Indonesia’s Bali Island on October 14 to travellers from 19 countries, no international flight has landed at its airport. Spokesman of Bali’s Ngurah Rai airport said on October 25 that it has yet to receive any request from airlines to land there. If airlines want to land in Bali, ideally they should give a notice of seven to 14 days in advance.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has assigned the Public Health and Foreign ministries to work with partners to speed up the issuing of vaccine passports to be completed before November 5. The passports aim to facilitate the entry of foreign visitors under the government’s plan to reopen the country to foreign tourists in November. So far, Vietnam has accepted vaccine passports from 72 countries and territories, including Thailand. Those traveling from these countries are subject to Covid-19 test and 7 days quarantine.

