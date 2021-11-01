Sat, November 20, 2021

Afghanistan resumes export of pine nuts to China

According to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, Afghanistan resumed the export of pine nuts to China on Sunday.

Afghanistan on Sunday resumed export of pine nuts to China, a Taliban spokesman confirmed.

"A cargo plane carrying pine nuts took off from Kabul International Airport to China after officials of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan inaugurated the air corridor," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

In 2019, Afghanistan formally launched the pine nut export via an air corridor to a number of countries, including China.

Pine nut trees grow in eight eastern provinces of Afghanistan, including Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Kapisa, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Laghman, according to the country's pine nuts union.

Photo taken on Oct. 31, 2021, shows a cargo plane during a ceremony of resuming the export of pine nuts to China, at Kabul International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

