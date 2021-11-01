Three French climbers reported missing in Everest region

The media report said that the three climbers had reportedly gone out of contact on October 26, but the incident was reported only on Saturday.

According to Pralhad Chapagain of the Holiday Himalaya Trek and Expedition, the agency that had facilitated the group to obtain the climbing permits, the Department of Tourism had issued the permits on October 23.

Ang Norbu Sherpa, president of Nepal National Mountain Guides Association, which is leading the search and rescue operation, said the exact location from where the climbers went missing is unknown.

“We don’t know whether it is Mt Amadablam or Mt Khangtega from where the climbers went missing, since both mountains are located in the same range,” Sherpa said.

“Contact has been established with the five other expedition members. They are expected to reach Kathmandu by tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.”