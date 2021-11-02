Xi says green transition must be accelerated

President Xi Jinping emphasized on Monday the importance of upholding multilateral consensus, focusing on concrete actions and accelerating the green transition in order to tackle climate change and revive the world economy.

He made the remark in a written statement for the World Leaders Summit at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP 26. The two-day summit kicked off on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland.

"As we speak, the adverse impacts of climate change have become increasingly evident, presenting a growing urgency for global action. How to respond to climate change and revive the world economy are challenges of our times that we must meet," Xi said in the statement.

He also said that the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement provide the fundamental legal basis for international climate cooperation.

Parties need to build on existing consensus, increase mutual trust, step up cooperation and work together to deliver a successful COP 26 in Glasgow, he said.