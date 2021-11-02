Singapore working towards opening up while keeping human cost of Covid-19 low: PM Lee

And this means reopening will take "a little bit longer, a few months", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"But I think we can get there," said PM Lee, who was in Rome for the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit over the weekend.

In an interview with Singapore reporters on Sunday (Oct 31), the Prime Minister was asked if Singapore can expect to follow the path that Italy has taken in dealing with the pandemic. At present, many European countries no longer require masks to be worn outdoors and safe distancing restrictions have generally been rolled back, allowing life to resume a semblance of normality.

In response, PM Lee observed that Italy has a population of around 60 million and has reported 4.7 million Covid-19 cases so far. It has also seen 132,000 coronavirus deaths.

Translate these numbers to Singapore's population of 5.45 million, and one would expect to see around 440,000 cases and 11,000 to 12,000 deaths, he noted.

But the country has reported just under 200,000 cases and 407 deaths as at Sunday.