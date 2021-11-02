Russian broadcaster notes Bidens waning public approval

Weak poll results continue to upset U.S. President Joe Biden, as over 70 percent of the respondents of an NBC News survey believed that the country is moving in the wrong direction, the Russian broadcaster RT reported recently.
Biden's approval rate has been steadily declining in most surveys, with the latest job approval rating standing at 42 percent, down from 49 percent in August and 53 percent in April, the RT said in the report published Sunday.
More than half of the respondents disapproved of Biden's job performance, representing an increase of 6 percent since August, the broadcaster said.
Reasons for Biden's bad poll results could be record numbers of migrants at the southern border, the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain problem, and the massive spending bill, it added.
