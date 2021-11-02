OPEC+ heads for a clash with Biden as members reject call for more oil

While Biden declined to say how he would react if OPEC+ doesn't change tack, analysts have speculated the U.S. might sell some of its strategic petroleum reserves.

OPEC+'s plan of boosting daily production by 400,000 barrels each month "is working well and there is no need to deviate from it," Angola's oil minister, Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, said Sunday.

Many members, including Saudi Arabia, have argued they shouldn't pump crude any faster because the pandemic is still sapping demand. Some are already struggling to reach their higher output quotas after last year's deep cuts, and say bringing production back more rapidly would make their task even more difficult.

"We are not yet out of the woods," Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman told Bloomberg Television on Oct. 23. "We don't take things for granted, we still have Covid."

OPEC+ has said that increasing crude exports would do little to bring down power prices, which have soared in parts of Europe and Asia due to shortages of natural gas and coal.

Still, OPEC+ has often surprised the market with sudden changes of policy. And while Riyadh and Moscow have both praised the group's strategy, neither has directly addressed Biden's comments in public, giving themselves room for maneuver.

The dispute comes as world leaders convene for the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. The U.S has said it will push for more action to fight climate change while also trying to ensure the global economic recovery isn't derailed by higher energy prices.