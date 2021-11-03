Sat, November 20, 2021

Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.25 million across Southeast Asia, with 26,804 new cases reported on Tuesday (November 2), higher than Monday’s tally at 26,148. New deaths are at 410, increasing from Monday’s number of 300. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 279,461.

The Indonesian government has approved the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the first country in the world to do so. The manufacturer and its partner, Serum Institute of India, which is one the world’s largest vaccine producers, has confirmed the approval. The vaccine will be sold under the brand name Covovax. Indonesia has also approved the use of Sinovac vaccine in children aged 6-11 years as the country is two months into its trial of in-person learning.

Meanwhile, the Laos government will continue with a tourism program in 2022 to invite Lao and foreign tourists, especially those from China and South Korea, who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to explore the country. It is hoped that the program, Lao Thiao Lao, or Lao Visit Laos, will attract at least 1.9 million domestic visitors and more than 1 million foreign visitors in 2022.

Published : November 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

