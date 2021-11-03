Asean reported over 26,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

The Indonesian government has approved the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the first country in the world to do so. The manufacturer and its partner, Serum Institute of India, which is one the world’s largest vaccine producers, has confirmed the approval. The vaccine will be sold under the brand name Covovax. Indonesia has also approved the use of Sinovac vaccine in children aged 6-11 years as the country is two months into its trial of in-person learning.

Meanwhile, the Laos government will continue with a tourism program in 2022 to invite Lao and foreign tourists, especially those from China and South Korea, who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to explore the country. It is hoped that the program, Lao Thiao Lao, or Lao Visit Laos, will attract at least 1.9 million domestic visitors and more than 1 million foreign visitors in 2022.