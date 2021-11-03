Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei central to green efforts

These three areas, especially the capital, have obvious advantages in science and innovation, and technology is key in the country's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and realize carbon neutrality, according to Yang Kaizhong, a researcher specializing in regional economic development at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, who spoke at a forum on Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei integrated development, which was held in Beijing recently.

"Since as early as 2014, the three places have been coordinated to promote environmental protection," Yang said. "China is accelerating the development of city clusters, which will bring crucial opportunities for cities surrounding the capital."

There are many sectors in which Beijing has been cooperating with Tianjin and Hebei, including air quality improvement, green construction, transportation and green finance. Beijing's sub-city center in its eastern Tongzhou district, which is near Hebei, has been playing an important role in the tri-area coordination.