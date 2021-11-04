Hong Kong in talks with China to open border, report says

Discussions are now focused on whether Hong Kong could adopt a mainland-style health code system that would classify people green, yellow or red. Only those with a green pass would be cleared to travel to the mainland, according to the paper. A quota for quarantine-free travel could be initially imposed, the paper said, adding officials were also considering a "circuit-breaker" to immediately suspend the system in an emergency.

Limited border travel could resume as soon as the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2022, said Michael Tien, a pro-government politician in the city's Legislative Council and a Hong Kong deputy to China's National People's Congress. Travel may first be limited to within neighboring Guangdong province with a daily quota of perhaps a few hundred people, he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Even the partial resumption of cross-border travel would be a major economic boost for Hong Kong, which has sought to kickstart cross-border travel for months with little success as Beijing pursued a so-called "Covid Zero" strategy that prioritized containment over opening up.

While the mainland is still seeing some virus outbreaks, Hong Kong has basically eliminated local transmission by imposing some of the world's strictest Covid-19 travel restrictions. Incoming residents face mandatory hotel quarantines as long as 21 days even if vaccinated.