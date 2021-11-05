Singapore pledges to phase out unabated coal in electricity mix by 2050

Announcing Singapore's membership during the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said over a video message: "The burning of coal is putting billions of people at immediate risk. This is why Singapore has decided to join the Powering Past Coal Alliance."

Singapore is the first country in Asia to join, said the alliance in a statement.

Twenty-eight new members - including Chile, HSBC Bank and Canadian utility TransAlta - joined the alliance on Thursday, bringing its total number of members to 165.

In the first half of this year, some 95 per cent of Singapore's electricity was generated with natural gas, the cleanest form of fossil fuel.

Coal made up 1.2 per cent, diesel and fuel oil made up 0.6 per cent, while waste-to-electricity, biomass and solar energy accounted for the remaining 3.2 per cent, figures from the Energy Market Authority show.

Coal is the dirtiest form of fossil fuel.

By joining the alliance, Singapore has committed to continue phasing out the use of unabated coal in its electricity mix by 2050, and to restrict direct government finance of unabated coal power internationally, said the National Climate Change Secretariat and ministries of Sustainability and the Environment as well as Trade and Industry in a statement.

Unabated coal power generators refer to coal-burning power plants that do not use technology to capture the emitted carbon for storage or conversion to other substances.