Netflix promises to invest more into Korean content, doubles down on network fee issue

However, local ISPs such as SK Broadband insist that Netflix should share network maintenance costs in Korea, especially after its traffic increased significantly in Korea due to hit contents like “D.P.” and “Squid Game.”



In June, Netflix lost a lawsuit against SK Broadband. A local court ruled against Netflix, saying that the global platform operator should “reasonably” give something in return to SK Broadband for the use of the network. Netflix appealed the decision in July.



Many Korean lawmakers have also spoken out against global content providers like Netflix and YouTube who do not pay for network usage.



Garfield added that Netflix is willing to discuss with Korean internet service providers on the issue.



“Network traffic and congestion is a challenge that we have to address if that is the problem. Then let’s begin the conversation that includes SK,” Garfield said, adding that Netflix is willing to find a way to leverage the latest technology that also ensures the growth of local ISPs.



Meanwhile, Garfield also hinted that the company has plans to share the success of its content “Squid Game” with its creators.

“We are a subscription-based service and not pay-on-demand service, so there isn’t a sample system for evaluating what the financial impact of every show is,” he said. “With that being said, we are learning and figuring out ways in making sure that our success is shared with the partners.”



By Song Seung-hyun