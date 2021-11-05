Japanese firms’ business sentiment in Malaysia to improve in 1H22

Onozawa noted that business sentiments were low in 2H2021 due to the economic downturn and low operating rate due to the prolonged lockdowns.



She said labour shortage has been a prevailing issue even before the COVID-19 pandemic, as large-scale manufacturing industries have been finding it difficult to secure a sufficient number of workers.



"With the suspension of new hiring of foreign workers from June 2020, in addition to the COVID-19 infection countermeasure, many companies said the number of general workers they were able to secure had decreased significantly.



"Japanese companies are actively recruiting Malaysian workers, but the turnover rate is very high, particularly for companies located in areas with a high concentration of companies such as Selangor and Johor,” she said.



To continue their economic activities in Malaysia, she stressed that Japanese companies also need highly skilled human resources such as engineers and production managers, however, the number of talents is insufficient and the companies have difficulties in hiring them.



"It is also important to secure a stable minimum workforce. We would like to request the Malaysian government to provide more opportunities to train Malaysian workers to promote recruitment and resume hiring new foreign workers where it is needed,” she added.



According to Onozawa, many Japanese companies said that production has not been sufficient to meet the demand due to the labour shortage.



"Additionally, some companies are finding it difficult to procure parts and materials from both domestic and overseas sources due to problems such as disruptions in marine transportation.



"As these issues cannot be resolved immediately, companies are expecting the situation of excess demand to continue for the time being,” she said.



Given the current situation, JACTIM has urged the government to create a business environment that will allow foreign companies to continue their economic activities in Malaysia for a long time in a win-win situation.



"We hope that the government will continue to support the stable operation of existing companies.



"In light of the trade conflict between the United States and China, it is also important to have a conducive investment environment to get companies looking for new investment destinations to invest in Malaysia,” she said.



Onozawa highlighted that many of the Japanese companies which are currently operating in Malaysia have been in business for more than 30 to 40 years, and all of them are keen to continue their business activities in Malaysia.



She also commended the government’s move to extend the Additional Reinvestment Allowance, saying that this would be beneficial for both foreign companies and Malaysia to attract new investments.



Onozawa also emphasised the importance of a clear carbon-neutral policy.



"From the perspective of achieving both zero emissions and ensuring a stable energy supply in the journey towards zero emissions, it is necessary to continue supporting the current conventional power generation system using existing fossil fuels using transition finance.



"At the same time, an immediate and clear policy to support the goal, such as subsidies and preferential measures for carbon-free alternatives, is also necessary,” she added. - Bernama