Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

The Philippine capital and nearby cities will be placed under a more relaxed alert level starting November 5. According to the presidential palace spokesman, Metro Manila will be downgraded to Alert Level 2 from November 5 to 21 as the new infection rate has started to slow down while the vaccination rate in the area is climbing. Starting December 1, alert level assignments per region or locality shall be determined every 15th and 30th of the month.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Siem Reap province will organize the 26th Angkor Wat International Half Marathon on December 19. The event is expected to be participated by over 2,500 foreign and domestic runners who are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The half marathon will serve as a pre-opening event for tourism in Siem Reap.

