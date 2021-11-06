Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Friday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.34 million across Southeast Asia, with 27,454 new cases reported on Friday (November 5), higher than Thursday’s tally at 28,026. New deaths are at 525, increasing from Thursday’s number of 430. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 280,914.

The Philippine capital and nearby cities will be placed under a more relaxed alert level starting November 5. According to the presidential palace spokesman, Metro Manila will be downgraded to Alert Level 2 from November 5 to 21 as the new infection rate has started to slow down while the vaccination rate in the area is climbing. Starting December 1, alert level assignments per region or locality shall be determined every 15th and 30th of the month.

Meanwhile, Cambodia’s Siem Reap province will organize the 26th Angkor Wat International Half Marathon on December 19. The event is expected to be participated by over 2,500 foreign and domestic runners who are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The half marathon will serve as a pre-opening event for tourism in Siem Reap.
 

Related News

Published : November 06, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

Published : Nov 20, 2021

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.