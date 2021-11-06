China did not create climate problem: German broadcaster

China is not responsible for the climate problem, according to an article published on the website of the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle recently.
"There was already a problem before China came along," said Robbie Andrew, a senior researcher at the Center for International Climate Research.
"So, effectively, China did not create the problem," Andrew added.
The United States, instead, was responsible for 25.5 percent of global CO2 emissions, according to figures by Our World in Data, an online scientific publication, the article said.
It is unfair to blame China for increasing greenhouse gas emissions. It is developed countries who emit more greenhouse gases, the article wrote.
Published : November 06, 2021
By : Xinhua
