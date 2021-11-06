Sat, November 20, 2021

international

China did not create climate problem: German broadcaster

"There was already a problem before China came along."

China is not responsible for the climate problem, according to an article published on the website of the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle recently.

"There was already a problem before China came along," said Robbie Andrew, a senior researcher at the Center for International Climate Research.

"So, effectively, China did not create the problem," Andrew added.

Related Stories

The United States, instead, was responsible for 25.5 percent of global CO2 emissions, according to figures by Our World in Data, an online scientific publication, the article said.

It is unfair to blame China for increasing greenhouse gas emissions. It is developed countries who emit more greenhouse gases, the article wrote.

Related News

Published : November 06, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Leaders depart and COP26 climate summit turns focus to money

Published : Nov 04, 2021

Prayut shows off Thailand’s climate achievements at COP26

Published : Nov 02, 2021

Meet the key players of the COP26 climate summit

Published : Nov 02, 2021

COP26 begins as countries plan future actions on climate change

Published : Nov 01, 2021

Latest News

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.