A survey says Myanmar’s economy remains one of the worst-hit economies in Asia in 2021

"Myanmar's economy remains one of the hardest hit in Asia by 2021. Despite the strong decline at the beginning of the last quarter, there are indications that the rate of decline may be the weakest since the beginning of next year. Firms will hope that global shortages subside, which should reduce prices and stimulate demand growth, though supply pressures are likely to persist into 2022,” said economist Shreeya Patel.

In October, Myanmar's manufacturing PMI stood at 43.3, up from 41.1 last September. However, no significant change was reported, with a significant drop below 50 points.

In October, production inflation hit a five-month high, the second-highest on record.

In addition to the rising costs of raw materials and transportation, a weaker exchange rate has put pressure on production costs. Historically elevated price inflation for raw materials forced firms to raise their selling prices at a near-survey record rate, the third-largest increase in survey history.

In addition, Myanmar’s economy was hit by weakened demand, shortage of raw materials and skilled workers in October.