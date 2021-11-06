Singapore’s overall death rate did not increase despite Covid-19

In fact, a closer look at the mortality numbers here shows that the Republic's death rate in 2021 is lower than the rates in 2016, 2017 and 2018 - before the Covid-19 pandemic began - and is only slightly higher than 2019 and 2020.

Singapore's death rate per 100,000 population stood at around 530 in 2021, marginally lower than the death rates in 2016 to 2018, which ranged from 547 to 563 deaths per 100,000 population.

This is known as the concept of mortality displacement, two infectious disease experts here - Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health; and Associate Professor Vernon Lee, who heads the Ministry of Health's contact tracing centre, wrote in a commentary published on Saturday (Nov 6).

Older people with pre-existing conditions make up the vast majority of Covid-19 deaths here, and it is likely that this same group of people would have otherwise died from other medical conditions.

Mortality displacement often happens during crises such as epidemics, famine and war. These shocks take a toll on people who are sick and already frail - especially the very old.