Two teens charged in slaying of high school Spanish teacher after police find social media messages

"We had the wonderful fortune of growing up in a home filled with such an abundance of warmth and love," the younger Graber wrote on Facebook. "I will miss her loud laugh and dancing with her to any music that was playing, she had so much joy in her eyes and such a deep sense of faith."

Graber's body was found in Chautauqua City Park on Wednesday, hours after her family reported her missing. Graber, who had taught at the high school since 2012, was known to routinely stroll through the park in the afternoon.

Her body was found under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties - rectangular supports used on tracks - according to the complaint. Prosecutors wrote that Graber appeared to have suffered head trauma.

After executing search warrants at both teens' homes, investigators said they found several pieces of clothing that appeared to have blood on them. They said they also talked with someone who claimed to have seen the teenagers in the park on Tuesday afternoon - spotting one of the boys wearing bloody clothing.

Prosecutors say the other teenager admitted in an interview to being in the park at the time of the killing, providing materials and helping to hide the attack. Court records do not indicate a suspected motive.

Neither student has entered a plea in their cases, court documents show. Both are being held on a $1 million bond pending hearings on Nov. 12.

Laurie Noll, superintendent of Fairfield Community School District, said Graber had touched many lives in her time at the school.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mrs. Graber. At this time our students' and staffs' well-being is our top priority," Noll said in a statement. "As a community, we will remain united in this time of tragedy."

Nohema Marie Graber and her brother, Christian Graber, wrote that they forgave the teenagers accused of killing their mother.

"There's no point in being angry at them," Christian Graber wrote. "We should hope that they can find peace in their lives."