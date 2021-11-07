Ease of gun control could bring U.S. problems: The Guardian

Several justices have recently expressed scepticism over a New York law that tightens the rule on concealed firearms, the British newspaper said Wednesday, adding that the case "could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and California."
CNN reported that 14,516 people died from gun violence in the United States between Jan. 1 and Sept. 15 this year, a 9-percent increase compared to the same period of time in 2020, according to The Guardian.
Published : November 06, 2021
By : Xinhua
