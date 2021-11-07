[Japan] Keidanren to urge support for women in balancing work, family

It further seeks to address the issue of “double care” situations in which women cope with raising a child while simultaneously caring for an elderly parent.

Keidanren usually releases a report from its Committee on Management and Labor Policy in January, suggesting management policies for shunto labor-management negotiations.

According to the draft of the committee report, top management is requested to state a policy to support balancing work and childcare, and to create a workplace environment that makes it easy for their employees to take leave and return to work.

The report also called for considering the improvement and expansion of systems such as providing temporary allowances and setting up career consultation services. This is intended to encourage women who have been away from the workplace for a long time due to childcare or other reasons to return to work.

One issue is that female employees tend to lose interest in taking on management positions within a few years after joining a company.

In addition, there are many cases in which women quit their jobs to raise children or care for their parents while at the level of director or section chief, before becoming executives.