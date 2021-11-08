Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health announced that a trial for Covid-19 drug molnupiravir developed by U.S. pharmaceutical firm Merck in Vietnam saw no fatalities. The trial was conducted in 22 cities and provinces and showed the drug is safe and effective in reducing viral load, infectivity and treatment time. The ministry has also approved 39 businesses to produce the drug, and authorities are working with Merck so it could be approved as soon as possible.

The developer of MySejahtera, Malaysia’s Covid-19 tracing application, has issued an apology after it was discovered that several random users were issued with incorrect Covid-19 statuses in their personal application.

Taking to Twitter, MySejahtera responded to angry users who took their complaints on social media after finding themselves being identified as a Person Under Surveillance (PUS) for Covid-19 and placed under Home Surveillance Order (HSO) quarantine, despite they have no history of travel or contact with confirmed patients in the past 14 days. The developer added that the issue has been fixed.

