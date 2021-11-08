Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.39 million across Southeast Asia, with 27,556 new cases reported on Sunday (November 7), lower than Saturday’s tally at 28,813. New deaths are at 410, increasing from Saturday’s number of 386. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 281,710.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Health announced that a trial for Covid-19 drug molnupiravir developed by U.S. pharmaceutical firm Merck in Vietnam saw no fatalities. The trial was conducted in 22 cities and provinces and showed the drug is safe and effective in reducing viral load, infectivity and treatment time. The ministry has also approved 39 businesses to produce the drug, and authorities are working with Merck so it could be approved as soon as possible. 

The developer of MySejahtera, Malaysia’s Covid-19 tracing application, has issued an apology after it was discovered that several random users were issued with incorrect Covid-19 statuses in their personal application. 

Taking to Twitter, MySejahtera responded to angry users who took their complaints on social media after finding themselves being identified as a Person Under Surveillance (PUS) for Covid-19 and placed under Home Surveillance Order (HSO) quarantine, despite they have no history of travel or contact with confirmed patients in the past 14 days. The developer added that the issue has been fixed.
 

Related News

Published : November 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

Published : Nov 20, 2021

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.