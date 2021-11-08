Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Drive-by shootings kill five including one monk, wound eight at tea shop in Hopin

A group of gunmen in a car opened fire on Htoo Htike San Tea Shop in Hopin, Monyin Township, Kachin State, this morning killing five people and wounding eight others.

“Five people died and eight were injured. The dead are a monk from Nantyin, three men and a young woman from Shwe Pwint Hlwa Printing House. Preparations are being made for their cremations,” said U Myo Aung of a local free funeral service society.   

The shootings occurred after 9 am today. The gunmen arrived in a van before the tea shop, shot those sitting at the tea shop and drove away to Myitkyina.

“We heard around five rounds of gunfire. The incident happened very fast. The car they were riding seemed to be a van. The whole tea shop was stained with blood. The workers and children were also wounded. The tea shop and all the nearby shops have closed,” said a local resident.

The driver of an ambulance said the five injured were sent to Myitkyina Hospital and one was is in critical condition because of a bullet wound in the head.

In Kachin State, 33 administrators, village heads and civilians have been killed since May 9.

By Tun Lin Aung (Myitkyina)

Related News

Published : November 08, 2021

By : Eleven Media

Related News

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

Published : Nov 20, 2021

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.