People unvaccinated by choice in Singapore stop receiving free covid-19 treatment

"Currently, unvaccinated persons make up a sizable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care, and disproportionately contribute to the strain on our health care resources," the Ministry of Health said in a statement Monday.

"Covid-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice may still tap on regular health care financing arrangements to pay for their bills where applicable," the ministry added.

The government now foots the bill for any Singaporean citizen, permanent resident and holder of a long-term work pass who is sick with covid-19, unless they tested positive shortly after returning from overseas.

"This was to avoid financial considerations adding to public uncertainty and concern when covid-19 was an emergent and unfamiliar disease," the Health Ministry said in its statement.

"Until the covid-19 situation is more stable," it added, it will continue to cover related medical costs for those who are vaccinated, as well as for those still not eligible: children 12 and under and people with certain medical conditions. Partially vaccinated people in Singapore will be covered until Dec. 31.