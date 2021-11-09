Asia-Pacific seen rebounding from pandemic in 2021

“In the year-and-a-half since the global pandemic started, the Asia-Pacific economy has undergone an extraordinary decline but is set to post a sharp recovery this year thanks to unprecedented policy support and the remarkable innovation and manufacture of vaccines,” the nonprofit, policy-oriented regional organization PECC said in its State of the Region 2021-2022 report.

PECC expects Asia-Pacific as a whole to expand its GDP by 6.1 percent this year and 5.1 percent next year, better than the growth estimates of 5 percent for 2021 and 4 percent for 2022 projected last year.

PECC said stimulus measures as well as mass vaccination augured well for regional economic recovery, even as a recent resurgence in infections due to the more contagious Delta variant plus global supply-side constraints tempered growth expectations for this year.

“While all economies are expected to bounce back from last year’s nadirs, the robust recovery this year comes largely from those economies in the region that have been able to move ahead with vaccinating a large portion of their populations, notably China and the United States. Due to their economic weight and relatively rapid recoveries from the crisis, they are expected to account for 72 percent of the region’s growth this year,” PECC said.