Time to reopen Malaysia-Singapore border

In a joint statement, the prime ministers of both countries said the decision followed the significant progress in vaccinating their citizens and in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

They agreed that it was timely to progressively resume cross-border travel between both countries in a safe manner.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Lee Hsien Loong said they recognised that Covid-19 had disrupted people-to-people connections between both sides and had separated families for many months.

Under the VTL, fully-vaccinated travellers will be able to travel between Singapore and Malaysia and be subjected to Covid-19 tests in lieu of serving quarantine or a stay-at-home notice.

The joint border has been closed since March 18, 2020.

Ismail Sabri and Lee, who spoke on the phone yesterday, said they also looked forward to restoring travel across land links between both countries in the near future.

They were happy to note the good progress in the ongoing detailed discussions for a similar vaccinated travel scheme to reopen travel across the Causeway and Second Link, taking into account the public health situation in Johor and Singapore.