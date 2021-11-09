Samsung, SK hynix withhold key data in US request for chip biz info

While the US government said the information sharing is "voluntary," South Korean companies were under pressure to file the information as requested.



US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo had warned if companies did not respond to the request, "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data. I hope we don't get there. But if we have to, we will," according to Reuters.



Samsung and SK hynix dominate the global memory chip market with a combined market share of more than 70 percent. Samsung is also the world's No. 2 contract chip manufacturer.



Industry Minister Moon Sung-wook left for the US on Tuesday to discuss semiconductor supply chains, steel tariffs and other pending issues.



During a three-day stay, the minister plans to meet with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Chip supply chains are expected to be one of their key agenda items.



Seoul and Washington have recently decided to establish a new director-level dialogue channel for regular discussions on semiconductor issues.



"We've fully explained the concerns to the US, and the two sides agreed to continue close consultations down the road," the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement last month. (Yonhap)