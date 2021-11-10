Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Squid Game director confirms plan for season 2

Netflixs runaway hit "Squid Game" will be back for a second season, its writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk has said in a media interview.

"There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season, so I almost feel like you leave us no choice, but I will say there will indeed be a second season," Hwang said in an interview with the Associated Press at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday (US time).

The South Korean director had previously hinted at the possibility for another season in media interviews but had not confirmed the plan.

"It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently," Hwang said. "But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will be back, and he'll do something for the world."

The Korean-language thriller is about contestants competing in deadly Korean children's playground games to win 45.6 billion won ($38.5 million) in prize money. Released in September, the nine-part series became the most popular Netflix original show in any language, attracting more than 140 million households over the first four weeks of release. (Yonhap)

Related News

Published : November 10, 2021

By : The Korea Herald

Related News

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

Published : Nov 20, 2021

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.