Fintech firm steps up efforts to drive China’s digitization

The digital transformation is driven by a new generation of information technologies, including big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and internet of things, said Han Xiangdong, CEO of Yuannian Technology, while highlighting the importance of the data-driven transformation in enterprise management.

Han said digitization has greatly helped companies optimize the business process and improve management efficiency, and also revolutionized the communication modes between customers and enterprises as well as the internal management and operation model of enterprises, thus creating new business models.

Nowadays, more and more companies have recognized that digital technologies have become an important driving force for the transformation of enterprises.

According to Han, Yuannian Technology has established its own Platform as a Service (PaaS), which plays a vital role in promoting the digital transformation of enterprises, and solving the problems of the management of several cloud platforms. It has been applied in the fields of real estate, retail, finance and energy.