UN chief welcomes China-U.S. declaration on enhancing climate action

China and the United States on Wednesday released the China-U.S. Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s at the ongoing 26th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow.

The two sides pledged to continue working together and with all parties to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement. They agreed to establish a working group on enhancing climate action in the 2020s to promote cooperation between the two countries and the multilateral processes.