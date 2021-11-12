Prices on the rise in HCM City

For example, a bottle of chilli sauce has increased to VNĐ14,000 (US$0.61) from VNĐ12,000, box of instant noodles to VNĐ145,000 from VNĐ120,000. Prices for frozen and packaged food items have also increased by VNĐ1,000-5,000 on average.

The price for a tank of gas has increased to over VNĐ500,000 from VNĐ340,000 at pre-pandemic levels. Petrol prices have also been on the rise in recent months. This has forced manufacturers and businesses to make price adjustments to better reflect increased costs in logistics, input materials and operations.

While supermarkets and stores such as Saigon Co.op, Satra, Aeon Mall, MM Mega Market and LOTTE Mart were still running a number of promotions, prices have been reported to increase across the city.

They have been relying on combo sales and promotions to deliver discounts to consumers, especially for clothes, kitchenware, vegetables and fruits.

Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng, director of operations from Co.opmart, said the supermarket chain has been working closely with big brands such as Suntory Pepsico, Coca-Cola, Abbott, Carlsberg Vietnam and Unilever to roll out even more sales and promotions. Notably, Co.opmart has been running discounts of up to 47 per cent on 11,000 consumer staples and up to 50 per cent during the weekends.