Chinese car buyers go green with NEVs

Deliveries of those vehicles soared 141.1 percent in October to 320,000 units, the China Passenger Car Association said. That means nearly 19 of every 100 passenger car buyers chose electric cars or plug-in hybrids instead of conventional gasoline vehicles, the association said. The percentage was just 5.8 percent in 2020, and has been on the rise since.

From January to October, new energy vehicle deliveries surged 191.9 percent year-on-year to 2.14 million, accounting for roughly 13 percent of total car sales.

Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the association, said sales will rise even higher in November and December, a pattern seen in the past few years. He expects total deliveries of new energy vehicles, including passenger cars as well as buses and trucks, to hit 3 million this year.

Currently, volume brands are seizing the lion's share of China's new energy vehicle market, a sign of their growing acceptance among ordinary customers.

Six carmakers saw their sales exceed 10,000 units in October. Tesla was the only premium brand, statistics from the China Passenger Car Association showed. China's BYD topped the list with 80,373 units sold that month. Tesla followed at 54,391. The third most popular brand was Wuling, known for its two-seat mini-vehicles, which sold over 42,000 units.