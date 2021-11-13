North Koreans urged to meet economic goals

“Those who are falling behind what they are expected to do should come to their senses and respond to what our revolution demands: bold action,” the newspaper said, referring to the five-year initiative that national leader Kim Jong-un revealed in January to jump-start the economy.



At the January party congress, Kim laid out goals for each sector and admitted that he had failed “terribly” to deliver on earlier expectations. Nevertheless, Kim did not give up on the North’s Juche strategy, or the pursuit of growth without outside help.



The Rodong Sinmun said the regime had seen some progress in science and technology, without elaborating on details. Pyongyang carried out multiple weapons tests this year, most recently a submarine-launched ballistic missile in October. Preparations for a second test were reported.



Meanwhile, the Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs in the South, said it was monitoring closely for signs of unusual activity in North Korea. Kim is seen as trying to cement his grip on power as he tries to put in place a more authoritarian rule.