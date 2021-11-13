"Beautician" of Avatar World

"We would shoulder 10 to 20 kg of equipment including ropes, helmets and headlights when performing the tasks among the mountains," Chen said, adding that the team members would remind each other of safety precautions, wear safety belts, arrange safety systems and command operations by radio throughout the whole process.

Li Jinju is among the 29 females of the 69-member team. "With canyons at the foot and behind, it's hard not to be nervous 'hanging' in such a high place."

Recalling the first time she walked off the cliff more than two years ago, the 52-year-old rescuer said she grabbed the rope tightly and moved down bit by bit. "There were loose pebbles on the cliffs, and I would break out in a cold sweat whenever stepping onto them accidentally."

"I was too anxious and my mind often went blank in the air, leaving behind every single skill I learned," she said. "It was the coach's guidance and the patient encouragement of my peers that calmed me down."

Li admits that she once thought about giving up. "But I would take the initiative to sign up for every task because I think it's my responsibility to make the environment better. Also, the team needs us -- the meticulous and attentive nature of female members can complement the physical advantages of the male ones and contribute to better team cooperation."

The team members are often nicknamed by tourists and local residents as "spidermen" as they can climb over the cliffs or "red men" for their red uniforms.

"It is really something that they take risks to maintain the sanitary environment of the scenic spot," said tourist Guo Yu, who watched the team as the members swang between the cliffs while looking back at the ropes tied to the thick tree trunks.

"Wulingyuan is the commonwealth of the whole humankind," said Chen Huajie, head of the team. "We hope to call on more people to jointly protect the scenic environment through our concrete efforts."