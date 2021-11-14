Asean reported over 27,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

- Malaysia's Disease Control Division said the country's infection rate climbed back to 1.0 on Thursday (November 11), about five weeks after the Malaysian government lifted travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers.

This figure represents that one infected person could spread Covid-19 to about ten persons, signalling the rise in infections.

In this regard, the division has urged many sectors to be careful against the virus infection in a bid to relieve the burden on the country's public health system.

