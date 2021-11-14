Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Asean reported over 27,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Southeast Asia witnessed a decline in new Covid-19 infections and a rise in deaths on Saturday (November 13), collated data showed.

Asean countries reported 27,967 infections and 473 deaths on Saturday compared to 30,512 and 409 respectively on Friday.

- Malaysia's Disease Control Division said the country's infection rate climbed back to 1.0 on Thursday (November 11), about five weeks after the Malaysian government lifted travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers.

This figure represents that one infected person could spread Covid-19 to about ten persons, signalling the rise in infections.

In this regard, the division has urged many sectors to be careful against the virus infection in a bid to relieve the burden on the country's public health system.
 

- Indonesia President Joko Widodo said he will meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to discuss the travel bubble guidelines between two countries within this year.

However, Widodo said he was concerned that the Covid-19 situation in Indonesia may intensify after New Year's Eve as the country's vaccination rate was insufficient enough to deal with the new virus wave.

Related News

Published : November 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Palestinian child makes robots, electronic devices with simple tools

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. House passes Bidens social spending bill, sends it to Senate

Published : Nov 20, 2021

With federal sign-offs, all American adults now eligible for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Latest News

EECO eyes farm products from 3 eastern provinces in bid to attract investors

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Household electricity bills to get more expensive next year

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

Published : Nov 20, 2021

U.S. authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

Published : Nov 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.