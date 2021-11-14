Asean reported over 27,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Asean countries reported 27,967 infections and 473 deaths on Saturday compared to 30,512 and 409 respectively on Friday.
- Malaysia's Disease Control Division said the country's infection rate climbed back to 1.0 on Thursday (November 11), about five weeks after the Malaysian government lifted travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers.
This figure represents that one infected person could spread Covid-19 to about ten persons, signalling the rise in infections.
In this regard, the division has urged many sectors to be careful against the virus infection in a bid to relieve the burden on the country's public health system.
- Indonesia President Joko Widodo said he will meet with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to discuss the travel bubble guidelines between two countries within this year.
However, Widodo said he was concerned that the Covid-19 situation in Indonesia may intensify after New Year's Eve as the country's vaccination rate was insufficient enough to deal with the new virus wave.
Published : November 14, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021