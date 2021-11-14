Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Just In: COP26 concludes with new global deal on climate

The United Nations climate change conference concluded here Saturday after a one-day extension, with negotiators agreeing on a new global pact to tackle climate change.

Nearly 200 participating countries adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact at the end of 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

COP26, which kicked off on Oct. 31, is the first conference after the five-year review cycle under the Paris Agreement inked in 2015. 

Published : November 14, 2021

By : Xinhua

