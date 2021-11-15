Gadhafis son to run for president of Libya as December elections loom

The younger Gadhafi was never extradited to face the charges. He was held by rebel forces for several years after his father died and since his release has remained largely out of the public eye, even as Libya fell into chaos.

On Sunday, in the southern town of Sabha, he registered as a candidate in the country's upcoming election - a vote that has made many Libyans and observers wary, but that foreign powers insist is necessary to stabilize the country after years of war.

Hanan Salah, senior Libya researcher for Human Rights Watch, said Gadhafi's move showed the lawlessness in the country."In my view, the next police officer in Sabha should be arresting him," Salah said.

Gadhafi's appearance at the registration center in Sabhamade for a fairly unremarkable scene - but it could have significant consequences in Libya.

News footage showed him dressed in a brown turban and robe, with glasses and a beard, calmly signing his name on documents at the guidance of election officials.

"The political crisis in Libya just went from hot to incendiary," tweeted Claudia Gazzini, senior Libya analyst at the International Crisis Group.