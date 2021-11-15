Sat, November 20, 2021

Former princess Mako Komuro leaves for N.Y.

Mako Komuro, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino, departed for New York on Sunday with her new husband Kei Komuro.

Komuro lost her status as an Imperial princess upon her marriage to Kei, who was a university classmate.

They are expected to arrive in New York on Sunday morning local time.

The Komuros left the condominium in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, where they had been staying since their marriage after 8 a.m. Sunday. After arriving at Haneda Airport, they bowed to about 100 members of the press without making any remarks. They then proceeded to their boarding gate.

Kei Komuro is working at a legal firm in New York.

