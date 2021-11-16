Sat, November 20, 2021

Asean reported over 25,000 new Covid-19 cases on Monday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.62 million across Southeast Asia, with 25,571 new cases reported on Monday (November 15), lower than Sunday’s tally at 26,176. New deaths are at 365, decreasing from Sunday’s number of 525. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 284,890.

The Government of Laos on November 14 announced the re-opening of schools across the country while some other Covid-19 restriction measures continue to be extended nationwide for additional 15 days starting from 0:00 on November 15. Accordingly, Laos continues to close border gates, except for those permitted to open by the Lao National Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, stop issuing visas for tourists and relatives.

On November 15, thousands of children in the Philippines have returned to school for the first time in nearly two years, kicking off a pilot scheme to resume face-to-face learning after the pandemic disrupted the education of 27 million students. Education Minister has said that over 100 schools from the total of 61,000 schools nationwide have been selected to reopen for 2-month trial period. The number of schools participating in the trial run is expected to increase in the next few weeks, especially those in low-risk areas.
 

Published : November 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

