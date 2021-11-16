Russia offers to mediate Poland-Belarus border crisis

He criticized the West for ignoring the humanitarian side of the issue, turning a blind eye to thousands of the refugees who are now trying to survive in the cold weather.

Since earlier this month, thousands of refugees from the Middle East and other regions have arrived at the Belarusian side of the border in an attempt to enter Poland and then Germany to seek asylum.

Poland has put troops on high alert along the border.

Similar tensions also appear on the Belarus-Latvia and Belarus-Lithuania borders.

It is the Western countries themselves who caused the crisis, because they fought many years in Iraq and Afghanistan and meanwhile high social benefits are attracting migrants, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week.