Sat, November 20, 2021

international

Future of ties: Xi, Biden to exchange views on strategic issues

BEIJING – Leaders of China and the United States will meet via video link to have candid and in-depth discussions on strategic issues concerning the future of Sino-US relations and important issues of common concern, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a news briefing when asked to comment on the upcoming virtual meeting between the two presidents.  

As agreed by each side, Xi Jinping will meet with Joe Biden on Nov 16 morning (Beijing Time), he said. 

As China-US ties are now at a critical crossroads, the virtual meeting is a crucial event in China-US relations and international relations, said Zhao. 

It is the shared hope of the two countries and the international community that the meeting will yield outcomes beneficial to both nations and the world. 

It is hoped that the US will work with China to strengthen dialogue and cooperation, effectively manage differences, properly handle sensitive issues, and explore the way of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence between the two major countries in the new era, to bring bilateral relations back on the right track of sound and stable development, Zhao said.

