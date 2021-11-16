Future of ties: Xi, Biden to exchange views on strategic issues

As agreed by each side, Xi Jinping will meet with Joe Biden on Nov 16 morning (Beijing Time), he said.

As China-US ties are now at a critical crossroads, the virtual meeting is a crucial event in China-US relations and international relations, said Zhao.

It is the shared hope of the two countries and the international community that the meeting will yield outcomes beneficial to both nations and the world.

It is hoped that the US will work with China to strengthen dialogue and cooperation, effectively manage differences, properly handle sensitive issues, and explore the way of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence between the two major countries in the new era, to bring bilateral relations back on the right track of sound and stable development, Zhao said.