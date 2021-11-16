Seoul official optimistic over deal to end Korean War, rules out rift with Washington

There have been series of high-level talks between Seoul and Washington officials in recent months, following up on President Moon Jae-in renewed push for an end-of war-declaration in September -- in a last-ditch attempt to salvage the stalled peace process on the Korean Peninsula before he leaves office in May.



The two Koreas are technically still at war, as the Korean War concluded not in a peace treaty but in an armistice agreement signed by the US-led United Nations Command, China and North Korea.



Seoul sees the end-of-war declaration as a trust-building political gesture that could serve as a starting point to resume the stalled talks with Pyongyang.



Hinting at a possible disaccord with Seoul, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, however, said last month that the allies “may have somewhat different perspectives on the precise sequence or timing or conditions for different steps” in regards to the end-of-war declaration.



Brushing off such discrepancies, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong last week told the parliament that coordination between Seoul and Washington over the end-of-war declaration is in its final stages. He, however, acknowledged that adopting the declaration will not be as easy.

By Ahn Sung-mi